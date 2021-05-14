Former Petrojam officials to go on trial in October

Former Petrojam general manager Floyd Grindley and his former chairman Dr Perceval Bahado-Singh are to go on trial in October.

The trial has been set for October 27-29.

Both men appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning before Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks who extended their bails.

They were arrested and charged in relation to fraudulent claims made at the state-own refinery amounting to US$73,620 between December 2016 and May 2018.

Bahado-Singh allegedly submitted the claims for overseas travel which he did not attend while Grindley is alleged to have aided and abetted the ex-chairman in the process used to make the fraudulent claims.

Bahado-Singh is charged with 12 counts of obtaining money by means of false pretence while Grindley is charged with eight counts of aiding and abetting obtaining money by means of false pretence.

Both men were axed in 2018 as a multimillion-dollar corruption scandal alleging irregularities, nepotism and cronyism engulfed Petrojam.

It also led to the resignation of Energy Minister Dr Andrew Wheatley.

Grindley is being represented by attorneys-at-law K.D Knight QC and Bianca Samuels while Bahado-Singh is being represented by attorneys-at-law Bert Samuels and Matthew Hyatt.

