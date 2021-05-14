Four additional COVID-19 fatalities, 130 new cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 838.

The deceased are a 58-year-old man from Manchester, a 74-year-old woman from St Catherine, a 33-year-old woman from St James whose death was formerly under investigation, and a 60-year-old male from Portland whose death was formerly under investigation

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 124.

And nine more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 134.

Meanwhile, there were 130 new cases with ages ranging from three to 99 years, pushing the total to 47,150 with 24,069 being active.

Of the new cases, 70 are women and 60 are men.

St Catherine accounts for most of the new infections with 44, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 41 and then Manchester with 11.

A total of 1,520 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 13.9%.

In the meantime, there were 134 more recoveries, increasing the total to 22,895.

Some 182 persons are in hospital with six being moderately ill and 18 critically ill.

Nine persons are in government quarantine, while 24,632 are at home.

