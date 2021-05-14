Gov’t to waive JACRA fees to boost turmeric export

In order to boost the export of turmeric, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will be waiving all the administrative fees charged on the produce by the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Authority over the next two years.

This announcement was made by Portfolio Minister Floyd Green during his sectoral presentation in Parliament on Wednesday.

“We are strengthening our turmeric industry by supplying 8.1 hectares (20 acres) of quality planting material produced at Montpelier Research Station,” said Green, who noted that turmeric has been identified as one of the crops with tremendous local and export potential.

He stated that the waiver was part of the Ministry's continued drive to increase exports.

“Despite the challenges from COVID-19 and extreme weather conditions, the agricultural sector realised an 8.4% increase in export earnings valuing US$238.5 million up from US$216.9 million in 2019,” he stated.

While acknowledging a decrease in the export of traditional crops such as sugar and cocoa in 2020, Green said there was a 24% increase in earnings from export of yams, ackee up by 7% with earnings of US$31 million and a 23.7% increase in the export of sauces earning US$29 million.

Other crops identified with export potential include mangoes, pineapples, and ackee to the United Kingdom and the United States.

