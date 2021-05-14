Honey Bun fêtes nurses

Nurses across the island started International Nurses Day off on a sweet note on Wednesday, with fresh-baked donuts gifted to them by Honey Bun. It was the second consecutive year of the baking company’s ‘Donuts for Nurses’ initiative which sees nurses getting some sweet treats on their special day for all the hard work they do to keep Jamaicans healthy.

The Honey Bun team’s first visit on its day of giving back to nurses was to a group of senior members of the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ) who were at Mary Seacole House, at Arnold Road in Kingston, celebrating the day. As the smiling, donut-carrying Honey Bun team walked in with dozens of freshly baked, hot out of the oven jelly donuts, the nurses’ faces lit up with excitement.

EXTREMELY GRATEFUL

President of the NAJ, Patsy Edwards-Henry, noted, “The NAJ is extremely grateful to Honey Bun. We had our function this morning and after our meal it put the icing on the cake – we enjoyed our dessert. And we were able to extend and share it with our secretariat. The nurses are really grateful and looking forward to the coming weeks.”

Michelle Chong, chief executive officer of Honey Bun, said of the initiative, “As our nurses continue to work tirelessly on the front lines during this COVID-19 crisis, here at Honey Bun we are proud to support them. We want to congratulate, recognise and encourage you each day! But, mostly, we want to thank you!” she said.

This ‘thank you’ will go well beyond the day. As was done last year, for the next six weeks, donuts will be delivered to hospitals and select health centres across the island – to create some extra joy for nurses.

At each stop across the Corporate Area on Wednesday, the Honey Bun team was met by very appreciative and excited nurses. Stops were made at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, Kingston Public Hospital; and in St Catherine, the Spanish Town Hospital and St Jago Health Centre.