Man held in St Andrew gun attack on women charged

Detectives assigned to the St Andrew South Police Division today charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a gun attack on a group of women in the community of Payne Land.

Oshane Cephas, who is from South Anderson Crescent, Kingston 11, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

The police reported that about 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, the group was sitting along Lagos Drive in the St Andrew community when Cephas and another man, both armed with guns, opened fire hitting two of the women.

The others managed to escape.

Cephas was later arrested and a caution statement recorded.

He was subsequently charged following a question and answer session today.

