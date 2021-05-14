NIA wants Integrity Commission to probe Mobay road project

Anti-corruption watchdog the National Integrity Action (NIA) has asked the Integrity Commission to investigate several aspects of the multibillion-dollar Montego Bay Perimetre Project.

In a letter dated May 13 NIA executive director Professor Trevor Munroe pointed to the fact that the Government is pushing for China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to be given the contract.

On Tuesday, the Government used its overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives to pass an order precluding the project from the Public Procurement Act.

Among other things, NIA wants the commission to probe whether the responsible minister of government received advice and recommendation in declaring the project a national development project.

It is also pushing for the oversight entity to recommend to the Government that it publishes the full terms and agreement it has with CHEC.

Further, NIA wants the Integrity Commission to investigate what mechanisms are to be utilised to ensure that “the Jamaican people get value for money in the multibillion-dollar project to be entirely funded by Jamaican taxpayers”.

The commission's executive director Greg Christie has referred NIA's letter of Craig Beresford, the director of information and complaints to make a determination.

Construction of the Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project is expected to begin by late 2022.

The bypass project, which involves the construction of 25 kilometres of roadway, consists of two segments.

These are the 15-kilometre Montego Bay bypass project starting from Ironshore and back around to Bogue Road, and the Long Hill bypass involving the construction of 10 kilometres of highway from Montego Bay down to Montpelier.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.