Persons 50 and older can now register to get vaccinated

Persons 50 years and older are now eligible to register to receive the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

This is down from the previous 60 years and older requirement.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, during the weekly virtual COVID Conversations press briefing on Thursday.

“We will continue to set appointments for persons in other priority groups to receive their dose of the AstraZeneca vaccines,” he noted.

Healthcare workers; members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF); Jamaica Defence Force (JDF); Jamaica Fire Brigade; Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA); the Department of Correctional Services; Jamaica Customs; tourism workers and teachers are also eligible to receive the vaccine.

Vaccination appointments can be made through the Ministry's website at www.moh.gov.jm or the national vaccination hotline 876-888-ONELOVE/888-663-5683.

Members of the public who have received the first dose of the vaccine are reminded that they are not fully protected until they get the second dose.

As such, they must continue to observe all the infection prevention and control measures.

These include mask-wearing, maintaining social distance of six feet or more, exercise, frequent handwashing with soap and water or using hand sanitiser.

- JIS News

