St James wanted man held in Rocky Point, Clarendon

A man who was wanted for murder in St James was held in Rocky Point, Clarendon during an intelligence-driven operation Friday afternoon.

He is 21-year-old Soniman Walker, otherwise called Short Man.

Police sources told The Gleaner that Walker reported that he intended to flee to Haiti via boat.

Rocky Point is a fishing village on the south coast.

It has been featured in the drug trans-shipment between Jamaica and Haiti as well as other countries.

The community came under increased scrutiny in January, following the crash-landing of a 12-seater aircraft on the shore of the White Sand Beach.

On Tuesday, the Narcotics Police seized more than 1,600 pounds of ganja valued $8 million.

