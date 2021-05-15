15 fishing beaches slated for redevelopment - Green

Fifteen fishing beaches are to be redeveloped over the next five years, says Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green.

He said that the redevelopment process will include three beaches per year at an estimated cost of $2.25 billion, beginning in Clarendon, St Elizabeth and Hanover.

The agriculture and fisheries minister, who was making his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate contribution in the House of Representatives on May 12, said that the work on these fishing beaches will include providing cold storage and sanitation facilities, safe-food market arrangements, fishing equipment storage and general security measures.

Meanwhile, Green announced that the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) is currently procuring 10 refrigerated containers to be placed in fishing communities that meet the requirements to manage these cold storage facilities.

He said that the agriculture ministry will introduce regulations to govern and restrict the use of beach seines and trawl nets, and establish proper guidelines for their production and use.