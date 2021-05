Champs2021 | Schedule - Saturday

The fifth and final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls' Athletic Championship is now under way at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Edwin Allen started the day in the lead on the girl's side and Kingston College on the boys' section.

Here is today's full schedule:

Morning session

10:00AM Long Jump Hep Open Girls Event # 5

10:00AM 400M Class 3 Girls Final

10:05AM 400M Class 3 Boys Final

10:10AM 400M Class 2 Girls Final

10:10AM High Jump Class 2 Boys Final

10:15AM 400M Class 2 Boys Final

10:20AM 400M Class 1 Girls Final

10:25AM 400M Class 1 Boys Final

10:35AM 800M Class 3 Girls Final

10:45AM 800M Class 3 Boys Final

10:55AM 800M Class 2 Girls Final

11:05AM 800M Class 2 Boys Final

11:15AM 800M Class 1 Girls Final

11:25AM 800M Class 1 Boys Final

11:25AM Discus Class 2 Boys Final

11:35AM 200M Class 4 Girls Final

11:45AM 200M Class 3 Girls Final

11:45AM Long Jump Class 1 Girls Final

11:55AM 200M Class 3 Boys Final

Afternoon Session

12:00PM Javelin Hep Event # 6

12:05PM 200M Class 2 Girls Final

12:10PM 200M Class 2 Boys Final

12:15PM 200M Class 1 Girls Final

12:20PM 200M Class 1 Boys Final

12:30PM High Jump Class 1 Boys Final

12:35PM 1600 Medley Open Girls Final

12:45PM 1600 Medley Open Boys Final

12:50PM 3000 M Open Girls Final

1:25PM 4 X 100M Relays Class 1 Girls Final

1:35PM 4 X 100M Relays Class 1 Boys Final

1:45PM 4 X 100M Relays Class 2 Girls Final

1:55PM 4 X 100M Relays Class 2 Boys Final

2:00PM 800M Hep Open Girls Event # 7

2:10PM 4 X 100M Relays Class 3 Girls Final

2:20PM 4 X 100M Relays Class 3 Boys Final

2:30PM 4 X 100M Relays Class 4 Girls Final

2:35PM 5000M Open Boys Final

2:55:PM Grace Kennedy Giveaway

3:20PM 4 X 400M Relays Open Girls Final

3:35PM 4 X 400M Relays 0pen Boys Final

3:55PM Closing Ceremony

