Female arrested in relation to Portland couple's murder released

A female who was among three people arrested in relation to the murder of a couple in Manchioneal, Portland, on Wednesday, has been released.

The other two suspects who remain in custody for further questioning have retained lawyers.

Linval Lindsay and his wife, Annette, were found dead at separate locations in the district of Barracks shortly after 5:00 a.m.

Lindsay's body was found with gunshot wounds to the back, chest, and upper arm, metres from his house. Several spent shells were recovered near the body.

During a search of the couple's house by the police, the body of his wife was found on the floor with several chop wounds to the face. A machete, which the police believe may have been used to chop the woman, was also recovered.

Commanding officer for the Portland Police division, Superintendent Duane Wellington, said Lindsay was reportedly threatened on May 10 during a dispute. The person who allegedly issued the threat was among the suspects taken in custody.

