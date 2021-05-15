Five more die from COVID; positivity rate remains low

Five more people have died from COVID-19, even though Jamaica continues to record a low positivity rate, when compared to earlier this year.

The dead are all middle-aged and senior citizens. They comprise two men aged 85 and 65 years-old from Manchester; a 55 year-old woman from St Catherine, and two men aged 77 and 81 years-old from the Corporate Area.

Jamaica recorded 83 new positive cases of the respiratory disease from 1,366 tests yesterday, to record positivity rate of 12.4 per cent.

The majority of new cases were recorded in Kingston and Andrew, which accounted for 18 of the new cases. St Catherine had 13 and St James had 10. All other parishes recorded new cases except for Portland and Trelawny.

More than 170 people are being treated in hospital, 18 of whom are critically ill. Eight are experiencing moderate symptoms.

More than 47,200 Jamaicans have contracted COVID-19 since March last year and more than 23,000 have recovered, placing the recoveries to date at nearly 49 per cent.

