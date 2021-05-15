Hanover teen missing

A teenager from Hanover is missing. She is 14 year-old Moleca Beckford.

The police say she was last seen in Esher District in the parish capital, Lucea on Thursday.

She was wearing a yellow blouse, white knickers and black sneakers.

Anyone with information that can assist the police is being asked to call the Lucea Police at 876-956-2333, 119, or the nearest police station.

