Manchester woman shot in dramatic attack after taxi operator, passenger abducted

Damion Mitchell/Integration Editor

A Manchester woman is now hospitalised with gunshot wounds following a dramatic series of crimes that began with the abduction of a taxi operator and his passenger in the parish capital last night.

The police report that sometime before 8 o'clock, three men approached a taxi operator in Mandeville and asked him to take them to May Day.

The driver already had one passenger.

The three men boarded the white Toyota taxi and the vehicle drove off.

During the journey, the three men reportedly pulled guns and directed the taxi operator to head towards Christiana.

The police say the three gunmen stopped in the community of Chudleigh, took out the driver and his passenger and tied them up in bushes.

One of the gunmen kept watch on the cabbie and his passenger while the other two left with the taxi.

Around 5 o'clock this morning, a butcher and a woman were travelling in his truck towards Christiana to buy cows when he noticed a white car travelling behind him along Pen Hill.

It is reported that on reaching Walderston, the car overtook the truck, pulled over and signalled the truck driver to stop.

However, the truck driver did not stop.

That's when the white car gave chase and its occupants opened fire at the truck, puncturing one of the tires.

The men subsequently overtook the truck and fired more shots into it, hitting a woman on her breast and arm before speeding away.

The butcher then drove to a nearby gas station and abandoned the truck before he and the injured woman ran into nearby bushes.

It is reported that the gunmen soon returned and stole the woman's handbag from the truck.

The gunmen then went back to the location where the taxi operator and his passenger were tied up, released them and returned the car.

The taxi driver and the passenger immediately drove to the Williamsfield police and reported the matter.

