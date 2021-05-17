Fatal crash on Duncan’s Bypass in Trelawny

An unidentified man died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision along the Duncan's Bypass in Trelawny on Saturday.

The police report that about 8:15 a.m., the driver of a Honda motorcycle allegedly overtook a motor vehicle and collided with a Toyota Hilux motor truck.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, the unidentified man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver was admitted in stable condition.

Investigations continue.