Hanover police appeal for conformity to DRMA, curfew rules

Western Bureau:

Superintendent Sharon Beeput, the police commander for the Hanover Division, is appealing to residents of the western parish to comply with the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) requirements, especially in the observance of curfews, which are designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Beeput, who was addressing last Thursday’s sitting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC), called for the law-abiding residents of the parish to continue their support as it relates to passing on information to the police whenever they observe any breaches, so that the law can be enforced against offenders.

According to Beeput, it is important that the ongoing partnership between law-abiding residents and the police continue, as the aim is to blunt all types of lawlessness in the parish.

The police commander expressed disappointment that some residents are continuing to stage illegal parties, noting that to date, over 580 persons have been prosecuted in the division for staging and attending illegal events.

“At last check, we have arrested 587 persons at illegal parties, and the numbers are maybe close to six hundred now,” said Beeput. “They need to stop it (the partying) because it is taking up most of our time with these events all over the place”.

The police superintendent said the latest arrests occurred on Saturday, May 8, during curfew hours along Russell Lane in Lucea. Some 18 persons were arrested, four persons summoned, and four motorcycles seized.

“Sometimes when they have these illegal events, they lock themselves in a building, but the good thing about it is that we still have some good citizens who will pass on the information,” said Beeput. “I am appealing to you all, wherever you live, give us a call so that we can play our part.”

Beeput also made an appeal to political stakeholders in the parish to speak to persons within their respective divisions about complying with the protocols against illegal events, which is draining the resources of the police who are called on to be vigilant in shutting down these events.