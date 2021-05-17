Hanover ‘rehab centres’ ignore closure order

Western Bureau:

Two of the three so-called rehabilitation centres which were issued with closure notices by the Hanover Health Department (HHD), are still operating in defiance of the order, while a third facility, whose operation is also questionable, was given two weeks to make improvements to their operation.

In her report at last Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC), Patricia Hall-Patterson, the parish’s chief public health inspector, said court action has been initiated against Chances Rehabilitation Centre, whose operators are slated to appear in the Hanover Parish Court on Thursday, May 27.

“For People’s Nursing Home, our visit revealed that they were not in compliance with a previous notice served, and so a closure notice was served on May 12, but they too are continuing to operate illegally in the community of Dias,” explained Patterson.

“Based on information received, a new facility was located in Look Out in the Hopewell area. It goes by the name Walking By Faith Rehabilitation Centre’ This has four residents, three females and one male, in a three-bedroom facility,” continued Patterson. “They were given a 14-day work plan, and if at the end of this period they are not compliant, they will also be served a closure notice,” added Patterson.

Patterson further explained that the procedure by the HHD to secure compliance with health requirements is to first issue a work plan to non-compliant facilities, with an aim to achieve the recommended health standards. If the work plan is not followed, a first notice will be given, and if that first notice is not adhered to, a closure notice will be issued, which will be followed by court action.

Checks by The Gleaner have revealed that the Chances Rehabilitation Centre operates in the Rejoin area of the parish with 37 residents, while the People’s Nursing Home in Dias has some 11 residents.

The operators of both Chances Rehabilitation Centre and People’s Nursing Home have refused requests by The Gleaner for an interview about their operations. It is believed that actions against them were initially sparked by the spotlight placed on them by the media.