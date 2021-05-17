Man charged for murder of schoolgirl Denesha Cooper

The police have charged a man with the murder of 14-year-old Denesha Cooper, a student of Naseberry Grove in St Catherine.

He was charged on Saturday following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

Cooper was attacked in her community on Saturday, May 08.

READ: Family devastated by murder of teen

The accused reportedly attempted to escape and was intercepted by residents and the police summoned.

He was subsequently apprehended.

Cooper was transported to hospital where she was admitted in critical condition.

She succumbed to her injuries on Monday, May 10.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.