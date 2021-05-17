Spanish Court, S Hotel claim TripAdvisor honours

WESTERN BUREAU:

Jamaica’s Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston and S Hotel in Montego Bay have copped top honours in the prestigious TripAdvisor 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Spanish Court was named seventh on the list of top Caribbean hotels while the S is among the top 25 ‘Most Saved’ hotels in the world.

Both properties, in addition to five other Jamaican hotels, made the coveted lists, having withstood the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic and provided high-quality service and experience, said TripAdvisor.

Most Saved Hotels is a new category comprising bucket-list properties where travellers saved more than any others in 2019. Resorts such as Indonesia’s Kayon by Pramana, Greece’s Stella Island Luxury Resort and Spa, Jade Mountain in St Lucia, and Bora Bora’s Conrad Nui made the list.

The other Jamaican hotels rounding out the top 25 Caribbean resorts include Negril’s Cliff Hotel and Sandy Haven, Montego Bay’s Round Hill Hotel and Villas and The Tryall Club, and Ocho Rios’ Jamaica Inn.

S Hotel General Manager Amit Mahbubani hailed the latest accolades as a demonstration of the high level of interest among the travelling public in Jamaica and in a hotel that strives to showcase the island’s beauty and culture.

His colleague, Andres Cope, vice-president of sales and marketing, Crissa Hotels, told The Gleaner that the award to their Kingston hotel was not just for Jamaica but for the capital city.

The awards come at a time when the island’s director of tourism, Donovan White, is forecasting that arrival figures for 2020-2021 are estimated to be 1.4 million visitors.

“Some 900,000 stopover and approximately half of a million cruise ship passengers are expected to visit the island by the end of the year,” he told the media during the just-concluded Virtual Caribbean Travel Marketplace.

Since the island reopened its borders in June 2020, more than 540,000 visitors have landed on its shores.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com