St Ann police probing suspected drowning

Forty-three-year-old Margarita Carter of Lincoln Road, Brown's Town in St Ann is suspected to have drowned at Fisherman's Beach, Discovery Bay in the parish on Sunday.

The police report that about 12:10 p.m., Carter had gone swimming.

However, residents later saw her body floating in the water.

They assisted her to the shore and called the police.

Upon the arrival of the police, Carter was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.

