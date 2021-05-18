15 additional COVID-19 deaths, 83 new cases

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that Jamaica has recorded 15 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 878.

The Ministry notes that the deaths occurred between January 19 and May 16.

Those who died are:

* A 55-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 71-year-old man from St Thomas

* A 77-year-old male from St Catherine

* An 83-year-old woman from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation

* A 77-year-old male from Westmoreland

* A 44-year-old male from Westmoreland

* A 64-year-old man from Manchester

* An 80-year-old female from Manchester

* A 53-year-old woman from Manchester

* A 73-year-old woman from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation

* A 63-year-old man from Manchester

* A 63-year-old male from Manchester

* A 72-year-old woman from Manchester

* A 72-year-old man from Manchester

* A 75-year-old male from Manchester

The Ministry notes that the COVID-19 deaths in Manchester occurred between January and March.

Meanwhile, two more cases have been recorded as coincidental deaths, increasing the tally to 128.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 136.

Meanwhile, there were 83 new cases with ages ranging from one to 95 years, pushing the total to 47,479 with 22,837 being active.

Of the new cases, 46 are women and 37 are men.

St James dominates the new cases with 15 being recorded, followed by Westmoreland with 14 and then St Ann with 13.

The country's positivity rate stands at 13.2%.

A total of 1,398 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 129 new more recoveries, pushing the total to 23,410.

Some 153 persons are in hospital with 62 being moderately ill and 18 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 26,212 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.