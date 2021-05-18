Bust commissioned for labour movement activist Aggie Bernard

A bust of Aggie Bernard, an activist in Jamaica's labour movement, has been commissioned and will later this year be placed atop of the monument that was designed in her honour at the Kingston Craft Market.

Bernard is considered a heroine of the historic 1938 waterfront strike in Kingston as she committed the meagre wages she earned as a laundress to purchase food and provide refreshments for approximately 200 men during the two-week strike.

Minister of Culture, Olivia Grange, who had promised to complete the monument, has announced that it will be one of Jamaica's legacy projects, leading up to the country's 60 years of Independence celebration.

“I made a commitment to ensure that it would be completed as a tribute to the workers,” she said.

Grange was among several government officials who today paid floral tribute to the former pioneer.

Today's commemorative wreath-laying event is part of activities to observe Worker's Week.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda, said the week has taken on even greater significance given the current pandemic.

“Every day, it gives me a serious amount of pain when I have to read the letters announcing the decision by many companies to lay off their workers. It is very bad for the economy and it is very, very debilitating for the working force of the country,” he said.

- Nadine Wilson-Harris

