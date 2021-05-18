Illegal firearm seized on Angels Drive in St Catherine

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun on Angels Drive in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Monday.

They say a joint police-military team was in the area when a premises was searched and the illegal firearm was seen wrapped in a plastic bag under a pile of debris.

The weapon was identified as a Smith and Wesson 357 magnum revolver.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

