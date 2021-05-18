Lennon High School student collapses, dies in May Pen

Staff and students of the Lennon High School in Clarendon have been left shocked and grief-stricken following the sudden death of fifth former, Triston Graham.

Graham collapsed in May Pen, the parish capital yesterday afternoon.

"When they rushed with him to the hospital he died," one relative told The Gleaner.

Lennon High's principal, Frederick Lattray said Graham was a disciplined and respectful student, and an active member of the school's band.

"Triston was one of our most rounded students. He was a prominent member of our school band, played the bass guitar, keyboard and drum. He was also a member of the cadet and a home economics student," he said.

Lattray said a trauma team from Ministry of Education Youth and Information will be dispatched to the school this morning.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com