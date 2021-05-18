Six-year-old Westmoreland boy shot dead, search on for alleged teen killer

The Westmoreland police are searching for a 15 year-old boy, who is alleged to have shot and killed a six-year-old student on a Darling Street, Savanna-la-mar home on Monday afternoon.

The police say about 3:30 p.m, the boys were inside a yard when the teen used a firearm to shoot the infant in his upper body.

Frightened relatives in the yard rushed the wounded child to the Savanna-la-mar hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 15-year-old boy fled the scene.

