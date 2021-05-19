14 additional COVID-19 deaths, 93 new cases

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that Jamaica has recorded 14 more COVID-19 deaths, hiking the tally to 892.

The Ministry notes that the fatalities occurred between February 2 and May 17.

The deceased are:

* An 89-year-old man from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 47-year-old woman from St James

* An 83-year-old female from St James

* A 61-year-old woman from Westmoreland

* An 87-year-old man from Westmoreland

* A 70-year-old female from Westmoreland

* An 82-year-old male from Westmoreland

* An 84-year-old man from Manchester

* A 68-year-old female from Manchester

* A 74-year-old woman from Manchester

* A 74-year-old woman from Manchester

* A 57-year-old male from Manchester

* An 86-year-old man from Manchester

* A 79-year-old female from Manchester

The Ministry notes that the COVID-19 deaths in Manchester occurred between March and May.

Meanwhile, four more cases have been recorded as coincidental deaths, moving the tally to 132.

The health ministry notes that one of the cases was previously under investigation.

And one more fatality has been recorded, increasing that figure to 135.

Meanwhile, there were 93 new cases with ages ranging from seven months to 91 years, pushing the total to 47,572 with 22,793 being active.

Of the new cases, 43 are women and 50 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew account for most of the new cases with 19, followed by St Elizabeth with 18 and then St Catherine with 15.

A total of 2,101 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 13.8%.

In the meantime, there were 120 new recoveries, pushing the total to 23,530.

Some 152 persons are in hospital with 44 being moderately ill and 16 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 26,433 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.