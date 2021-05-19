248 businesses now on ENDS

Nearly 250 businesses are expected to utilise the Government's quick service delivery platform E-commerce National Delivery System (ENDS) this weekend as the programme continues its expansion islandwide.

ENDS allows businesses to offer certain services, primarily food delivery, during curfew hours.

“We have applications from businesses in every single parish in Jamaica. We expect to have up to 248 businesses using the ENDS platform this weekend and that is evenly spread right across the country,” said state minister in the Ministry of National Security, Mathew Samuda, at today's post-Cabinet press briefing.

Since the launch of the ENDS programme in Portmore, St Catherine on March 26, Samuda said small and medium-size businesses have improved their e-commerce presence significantly.

Businesses and couriers are required to complete an application form online to apply for a curfew passport permitting them to operate during curfew hours.

“The companies that are new to the e-commerce space have been pulling out all the stops to retool their staff and infrastructure to include, installing new hardware and software, as well as creating new apps to enhance the customer experience,” he said.

Samuda reiterated that the personal information of customers placing orders is not collected by the government but instead by the e-commerce and payment platforms used by businesses.

