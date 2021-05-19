36-y-o man seeks help with treating stomach issues

Herman Jaghai, 36, is teetering on the brink of hopelessness.

Battling a stomach problem since 2015, Jaghai’s condition has deteriorated to the point where he has almost given up on prayer.

“I kinda threw in the towel and everything ... I just gave up. There is no faith. There is no belief. There is no hope. There is nothing – it’s hard,” the ailing Jaghai tried to explain to The Gleaner.

But despite the feeling of despair, it appears that Jaghai is clinging to a strand of hope. Of prayer, he later said: “I am trying to find it back to condition my mind that it is going to work out, that something is going to pull through, but what is heartbreaking to me is when I expected to pull through it never happened.”

Jaghai developed a stomach condition in 2015 and was admitted to the University Hospital of the West Indies. He said the doctors gave him a prescription to get medication for the stomach issues and instructed him to get an endoscopy done.

An endoscopy is the insertion of a long, thin tube directly into the body to observe an internal organ or tissue in detail.

“I am supposed to do the test to determine if I am going to need surgery, or if it is something whereby I am going to have to take medication for the rest of my life,” he said.

UNABLE TO WORK

Jaghai’s condition has impacted him severely, and as a result, he has been unable to work in order to obtain money to do the endoscopy.

He said that in 2015, the cost of doing an endoscopy was $35,000, and he started working towards earning the money to do the test but it did not materialise. He said the test now costs $103,000.

“I don’t have anybody who is in any position to help me and I am not working because of the condition. I can barely function,” he told The Gleaner.

Asked what symptoms he felt as a result of the condition, Jaghai said: “It’s a constant headache and a feeling of fatigue, tiredness, insomnia, light-headed. It is a guarantee for me to regurgitate after every meal. Every meal that I consume I have to regurgitate a fraction of it.”

He said that one of the medications that he is currently taking helps to keep the food down, while the other is supposed to “level the stomach acid”.

“The worst part of it all is the insomnia; because the stomach is so vital to the body, if the stomach is not healthy it is going to affect you mentally. I barely sleep, and for about two years now I don’t get a good rest.”

Asked how he was dealing with the litany of health issues plaguing him, the frustrated man said: “I feel like I am going crazy. I feel like I am going mental because of this so my body is in survival mode right now.”

He added: “If I do rest it is probably two hours and then I get up back with panic attacks every second.”

Jaghai said that panic attack was the most severe symptom that he was experiencing as his “heart races and then you get this dry throat and it’s feeling like you are going to die”.

While making an appeal for help, Jaghai said: “I kinda conditioned my mind that there might be no one that will help a total stranger because not even families are helping nowadays. It kinda discourages me from asking.”

Anyone wishing to assist Jaghai may contact him at 876-345-5401.

editorial@gleanerjm.com