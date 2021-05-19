Bails extended for VMBS employees, others accused of COVID breaches

Several employees of the Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) and others had their bails extended when they appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today on allegations of breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Among the 27 accused are a popular social media influencer and an attorney-at-law.

They are to return to court on July 13.

The matter was rescheduled after the attorneys in the case asked for a new mention date.

It is being alleged that on April 28 a police team was on patrol in the New Kingston area monitoring the nightly curfew when they received information that an event was in session at the VMBS building.

The police went to the location where they reportedly heard loud music coming from the roof and saw party lights on the top of the building.

They reportedly made checks and discovered that the company was hosting an event called “I am VM Awards”.

The police then called for backup and went to the parking lot of the building where they reportedly saw several vehicles.

The cops then turned on the lights on their service vehicles and it was noticed that the music stopped and that persons started to leave the roof.

Persons were arrested when they went to the parking lot and were subsequently charged.

VMBS has denied that the company was hosting a party.

According to the VMBS, it was hosting a virtual event and that the production was happening at the location.

It has maintained that it had sought permission from the police and was granted an exemption letter.

This is being denied by the police.

Attorneys-at-law Steven Jackson and Joriah Scott are representing the VMBS employees.

