Cop’s car stolen outside courthouse

The St Catherine North police have launched an investigation into the disappearance of a colleague’s motor car from the precincts of the Parish Court in Spanish Town on Monday, May 17.

Reports are that the police sergeant parked his Toyota Fielder motor car metres from the courthouse. He is said to have attended business inside the court building.

Upon returning to the spot where the vehicle was parked, the policeman realised that his car was gone.

The bewildered cop sounded an alarm, alerting his colleagues.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that motor vehicle thefts near the courthouse are not isolated incidents.

“This is not the first time that people park dem vehicle and return to see space occupied by other vehicle and fi dem gone,” Marcia Poyser, a visitor to the court, said.

Her views echoed the sentiment of others who recommend that there be greater security oversight over parking arrangements.

“There needs to be a system where persons going to court can park safely and return to retrieve their vehicles,” said an attorney-at-law who requested anonymity.

“There needs also to be a stricter system for the police where their vehicles are concerned. The practice will continue if changes are not made.”

Meanwhile, the Spanish Town police have confirmed reports that several motor vehicles have been stolen from the precincts of the court.

