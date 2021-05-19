E-10 87 down $1.59, E-10 90 down $0.25 and diesel up $1.24

Gas prices are to go down on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will move down by $1.59 to sell for $145.96 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $150.98 following a decrease of $0.25.

Automotive diesel oil will go up by $1.24 per litre to sell for $137.42.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $146.45 per litre following an increase of $2.86.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $0.25 to sell for $113.16.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $0.59 to sell for $53.64, while butane will move up by $0.37 to sell for $59.30 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.