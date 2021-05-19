Education Ministry makes arrangements for special-needs students sitting PEP

Some 290 students with special needs will be provided with special accommodations for next week Wednesday's sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

A total of 37,179 students will be sitting the PEP Grade Six Ability Test, and according to Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, all is in place for the national exam.

Williams indicated that 320 students submitted psycho evaluation reports in making their requests for special accommodations, but not all were approved.

“These [applications] were evaluated by our special education unit and of this amount, 290 would have received the special accommodations. Five applicants will also receive linguistic aid in terms of their native language versus English in which the exam is written,” she said during a post-cabinet press briefing today.

The nature of special accommodations includes requests for extra time, assignment of a reader or a writer, and a prompter or a shadow.

Some have also asked for preferential seating such as asking to be seated at the front of the examination room.

It also includes requests for breaks.

Williams said parents can request for the Ministry to assist in transporting their child to sit the exam.

The request can be made at transport.moey.gov.jm or by calling 888-724-8463.

The Ability Test will be presided over by contracted persons who are external to the schools.

The Ministry has also been training presiding examiners and invigilators and is recruiting monitors.

Chief education officer, Dr Kasan Troupe, said psycho-social support is being provided for students.

This is being offered by trained guidance counsellors within the schools.

In addition, the National Parenting Support Commission has a helpline that offers this type of intervention to parents and students.

- Nadine Wilson-Harris

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.