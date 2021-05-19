Juveniles figure in Westmoreland serious crimes

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Juveniles are figuring prominently in major crimes in Westmoreland, drawing both alarm and concern from Deputy Superintendent of Police Adrian Hamilton, the officer in charge of operations in the western parish.

Hamilton said that since the start of 2021, some 17 juveniles have been arrested for crimes such as abduction, rape, grievous sexual assault, assault at common law, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, prior to a tour of Dalling Street in Savanna-la-Mar, where a six-year-old boy was shot and killed in a bizarre incident by his cousin on Monday afternoon, Hamilton said a coordinated approach was needed to combat the scourge.

"Poor and non-existent support systems and structures, as well as bad parenting, and what you have is a toxic combination that has significantly contributed to the loss of lives for many residents and citizens of Westmoreland," Hamilton said on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old accused in Monday's shooting turned himself in to the police on Tuesday. He is reportedly a school dropout.

"In this instance, you have a situation where the life of a youngster, six-year-old, has been lost and a 15-year-old boy is currently being sought by the police,” Hamilton said before the youth was arrested.

“So right here, both lives have been impacted negativity, as well as the lives of the family members that this matter touched."

Hamilton said the incident has brought into sharp focus the seemingly unquenchable appetite to illegally possess firearms.

According to police reports, about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, six-year-old Jadaine Miller was standing inside his yard when his 15-year-old cousin was showing him and other children a gun. A shot went off, hitting Jadaine to the left side of his back.

Jadaine died at hospital while being treated.