Male suspects in murder of Portland couple released

The two male suspects held in relation to the murder of a couple in Portland last week have been released.

They were freed from police custody yesterday following a writ of habeas corpus application filed in the Portland Parish Court by their attorney Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie.

Shortly after the application was filed and served at the police station, the men, who had been in custody since the May 12 incident, were released.

Champagne had asked in court documents for the men to be freed on the basis that they were being deprived of their liberty when there was no evidence against them.

A woman who was taken into custody with the men was freed last week Friday.

The couple, who lived in the rural community of Barracks, near Manchioneal, Portland, was killed on the early morning of May 12.

They are Linval Lindsay and his wife Annette Gibson-Lindsay.

It was reported that residents heard gunshots about 2:00 a.m. and called the police.

When the police arrived, the husband's body with several gunshot wounds was found on a roadway near to his house.

The wife's body with chop wounds was found in the house.

- Barbara Gayle

