Outpouring of help for destitute Simon senior

Pauline Lindo, a member of the Simon Senior Citizens’ Club, and Eucal Henry, president of the community develop committee, are giving thanks for the positive responses to the story published in THE STAR about Kenneth Francis.

The story, which was published on April 6, has garnered a number of responses for the senior, who fell on hard times and has been living in deplorable conditions.

Exposed to the elements, he still takes care of his blind mother even while he hopes for better living accommodations.

On Saturday, the foundation for his new home was cast by volunteers, who pledged to continue their services until the house is completed.

“The plan was to make a big Labour Day project out of it, but with the announcement that it will be a no-movement day, we decided to kick-start,” said Henry.

A grateful Francis shared with The Gleaner how happy he felt seeing the beginnings of what will be an answer to his dreams.

RESPECT

“I thank you all for what you are doing for me. When I first hear, mi say a wonda if I am going to get the house, but when I saw the material coming in I feel so happy. Then when the men come and dig the foundation, I said respect to all you, thanks to those in foreign, in Simon and all over Jamaica, respect, respect, respect, man,” the senior gushed.

Acknowledging that it is only a start and he still has a way to go before its completion, Francis said it gives him hope.

Lindo said since the story was published, she has been receiving calls from overseas as well as locals who wanted to help. Among those that gave commitment to assist is the Simon Past Students’ Association.

Lindo shared that money was sent to purchase blocks, steels, cement, and that she is happy to finally be getting things off the ground.

Still, she said while the help she has got so far will get the structure off the ground, it is not enough to complete the project.

“I don’t have enough words to say how grateful I am that persons saw and are responding. It’s a good start, but we will need more resources to complete it,” she shared, making another appeal for others to come on board to ensure the room is finished.

“If we could get the zinc and the board for the roof from Food For The Poor, we would be grateful,” she said in reaching out to the charity organisation.

