Siblings perish in St James house fire

Two young siblings perished in a fire that destroyed their house in Lilliput, St James this morning.

They have been identified as three-year-old Aden Flowers and his one-year-old brother Christopher.

Reports from the Barrett Town police are that about 8:30 a.m., the boys' mother went to a nearby shop to purchase items.

It is further reported that residents saw flames coming from the family's house and raised an alarm.

The police and fire department were summoned.

The blaze was extinguished by firefighters and during a cooling down exercise, the remains of the brothers were discovered.

The community has been left in mourning.

- Hopeton Bucknor

