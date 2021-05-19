St James wanted man captured in St Thomas

The police are reporting that a St James man wanted for a murder committed in 2016 has been captured in St Thomas.

He is 31-year-old Sanjae Hodari Nelson, otherwise called 'Odari'.

The police say intelligence led the St Thomas Police to an area of Leith Hall in the parish, however, Nelson was not found.

He was subsequently handed over to the police by a minister of religion.

The police say that Nelson was wanted for the killing of 23-year-old Lincoln Atkinson in Backwood district, Pimento Hill in St James on September 13, 2016.

It is reported that about 5:45 p.m., Atkinson was at home when he was pounced upon by armed assailant/s who opened gunfire hitting him multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

The police say intensive investigations led to Nelson being identified as a wanted person in relation to Atkinson's murder.

