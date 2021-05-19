Update | Granville police station fire damage estimated at over $20 million

An electrical short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire that damaged the Granville Police Station in St James early this morning.

The damage has been estimated at over $20 million.

The police are reporting that the blaze started shortly after midnight and that the fire department was summoned.

Upon their arrival, it was discovered that inside the building was engulfed in flames.

It took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the blaze.

Following the fire, the scene was visited by senior police and fire personnel as well as government officials including Member of Parliament for St James West Central, Marlene Malahoo Forte.

Former President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce, Mark Kerr Jarrett, who is the landlord for the property, also visited the location.

Operations at the Granville police station will be relocated to the Irwin police post in the parish.

- Hopeton Bucknor

