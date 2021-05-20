10 new COVID-19 deaths, 100 additional cases

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that Jamaica has recorded 10 more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the tally to 902.

The Ministry notes that the deaths occurred between February 9 and May 18.

The deceased are:

* A 71-year-old man from St James

* A 56-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

* An 86-year-old female from Manchester

* A 63-year-old male from Manchester

* A 76-year-old man from Manchester

* A 52-year-old woman from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation

* An 86-year-old woman from Manchester

* An 85-year-old male from Manchester

* A 70-year-old female from Manchester

* An 80-year-old man from Manchester

The Ministry notes that the COVID-19 deaths in Manchester occurred between February and May.

Meanwhile, five more fatalities are under investigation, increasing that figure to 139.

Meanwhile, there were 100 new cases with ages ranging from one to 92 years, pushing the total to 47,672 with 22,766 being active.

Of the new infections, 53 are women, 44 are men and three cases are under investigation.

Kingston and St Andrew account for most of the new cases with 22, followed by St James with 21 and then St Catherine with 16.

A total of 1,565 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 10.1%.

In the meantime, there were 113 new recoveries, pushing the total to 23,643.

Some 180 persons are in hospital with 42 being moderately ill and 13 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 26,442 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.