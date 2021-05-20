6,000 youths to benefit from summer employment programme

A total of 6,000 young people will be engaged under the Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP) this year.

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie has disclosed that the new cohort will begin the programme in August and will be paid $40,000.

“The municipal corporations and the Social Development Commission (SDC) will play key roles in the selection and implementation of the programme,” he informed.

McKenzie was making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The YSEP was launched in 2018 as an effort to reduce youth unemployment. Since its inception, more than 21,000 young people have been hired islandwide.

McKenzie told the House that “despite the coronavirus (COVID-19), 5,000 young people were employed last year”.

