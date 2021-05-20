Cabinet approves granting of licence to third telecoms provider

Additional mobile telecommunication services are to be provided for the country following Cabinet's approval for a third service provider, Rock Mobile, to be granted a licence to operate in Jamaica.

This was disclosed by Minister of Technology, Daryl Vaz, who said the Government sees competition “as the best way to achieve quality service at affordable prices for the consumer”.

He noted that the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the new provider is in keeping with the Government's policy objectives to increase broadband access to unserved and underserved areas; promote competition, innovation and diversity in the telecoms industry; and ensure optimum return in the shortest possible time for the spectrum assigned.

He was making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Vaz said that the third mobile provider will be required to deploy its network in keeping with the coverage, quality of service, and implementation timing in the bid.

This includes the provision of 95 per cent population coverage at a specified minimum download data rate and 95 per cent population coverage of communities classified as unserved or underserved at a specified minimum download data rate.

“The criteria will be monitored closely. Simply put… use it (licence) or lose it,” Vaz said.

The company, which is a wholly-owned Jamaican company, is expected to achieve full rollout of the service within two years, with the service launch date to be no more than 12 months after the granting of the licence.

- JIS News

