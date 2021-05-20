Central High’s UN Club lauded for supporting UNAJ initiative

Members of Central High School’s United Nations Club have a reason to pat themselves on the back as they were singled out for recognition following their participation in the United Nations’ drive to secure water for shipment to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Since last month’s eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent, many have been reaching out to assist by donating relief supplies as well as volunteering.

The initiative, which was championed by the school’s vice-principal, who is and also vice-president of the United Nations Association of Jamaica, Christine Hastings Lumsden, as well as Sean Vaughn, programme director of United Nations Association of Jamaica, saw Central High standing out.

Lumsden, in an interview with The Gleaner, said the students went all out.

“We had involved the various stakeholders – parents, teachers, students, past students – and local and overseas chapters. They came on board and donated bottled water,” she stated, adding that the first shipment was taken to Food For the Poor and that they are currently working on another shipment, which will be donated before the end of this month.

Lumsden said club members stood out based on the mandate of the mission that had to be accomplished.

Other schools that took part in the initiative were St George’s College as well as St Jago, Old Harbour, Glenmuir and Garvey Maceo.

Vaughn, in highlighting the participation of local schools in the UN initiative, said Central High “grabbed the initiative and ran with it”.

“The initiative was focused around the Sustainable Development Goal 6 and 17. SDG-6 is clean water and sanitation, and SDG-17 is partnership for the goal,” he explained.

Being a gold holder of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award and having award holders in St Vincent and the Grenadines, he said the need was flagged in their awards group. He took the opportunity to allow Jamaican UN club members in high schools to offer support to others based on its motto: ‘Think globally, act locally’.

VOLCANIC ERUPTION

“So, we were able to see what is happening because the volcanic eruption changed the lives of persons, and we were able to act on the humanitarian aspect of it and bring forth Sustainable Development Goal 6,” he informed.

Vaughn shared that they are still on a drive to get more clubs involved. He said many schools have reached out expressing interest, but the COVID-19 pandemic hampered their progress.

Among the benefits to students for being involved with UN clubs, he shared, are being exposed to training programmes, public speaking opportunities, research skills and building leadership skills.

editorial@gleanerjm.com