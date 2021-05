Guardian Life Limited and the Guardian Group Foundation recently donated a touchscreen infant incubator, a radiant warmer, or resuscitaire, and a patient monitor to the Victoria Jubilee Hospital’s Neo-natal Care Unit, valued at over J$2.5 million. Here, Dr Yanique Brown (foreground), head of the Neo-Natal Care Unit, explains the use of the machine to Oneil Clarke, vice-president, employee benefits administration at Guardian Life Limited, while other members of staff at the hospital look on.