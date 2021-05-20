Corporate Hands | Lasco Chin Foundation, JCF present students with tablets

Renee Rose (left), corporate programmes manager at LASCO Distributors Limited, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Community Safety and Security Branch, Ealan Powell, share a photo with Kiara Summerbell (second left), Aniyah McKenzie (centre), and Deshaun Quarry, who each received a tablet for schoolwork. The LASCO Chin Foundation, in partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), donated 10 Android tablets to students from eight schools across the island. The handover took place at the JCF’s Community Safety and Security Branch in New Kingston on May 1.