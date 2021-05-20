Corporate Hands | P.A. Benjamin gifts schools with sanitisers, rubbing alcohol

P.A. Benjamin presenting a suite of products, including rubbing alcohol and hand sanitisers, to the Jamaica College track team in preparation for the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Championships on the track of the school’s Ashenheim Stadium. From left: JC’s team manager Andrew McRae, Andreen Bennett, marketing manager – pharmaceutical, Lisa Andrade Thompson, marketing manager – food and personal care, along with athletes Christopher Scott and Malik Ricketts. Edwin Allen and St Jago high schools, Kingston College, Hydel High School, Wolmer’s Boys’ and Girls’ schools and St George’s College also received donations.