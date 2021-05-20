Corporate Hands | Wisynco lends more support to KPH

Kingston Public Hospital’s (KPH) secretary Omoy Blake (second from left) demonstrates the use of a modified medical spacer, created by the Wisynco Group Ltd, as a gesture to assist respiratory patients battling COVID-19. The spacers were designed and created through a partnership between the KPH and Wisynco teams. Looking on are (from left): KPH’s Deputy Director of Nursing Services, Nurse McKennie Cookes; Wisynco’s Senior Marketing and Public Relations Manager Tamara Ward; and KPH Senior Medical Officer Dr Natalie Whylie. Medical spacers, also called holding chambers, are created using re-engineered polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles. The hospital has modified its policies since the onset of the coronavirus, and no longer allows patients to use nebulisers. Medical spacers, also called holding chambers, are deemed to be safer as they do not release aerosolised respiratory secretions exhaled by patients.