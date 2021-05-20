Police seize 500 parcels of compressed ganja in Portland

The Portland Police last night seized around 500 parcels of compressed ganja on the Shanshy Beach in Bryan's Bay.

It is believed that the weed was for the infamous drugs for guns trade between local fishermen and their counterparts in Haiti.

The police, acting on information, swooped down on the Shanshy Beach around 9 p.m.

They say the weed, ready for export, was found in a hut on the beach.

The police used two large pick-up vans and an SUV to remove the drugs.

For months now, the police have been keeping a close watch on several beaches in Portland where fishermen have been suspected of participating in the illicit drug trade.

