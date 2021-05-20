Pork and pork products prices expected to go up

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries says the prices of pork and pork products are expected to go up.

The Ministry says the increase is to be between 13-20%.

Earlier today, president of the Jamaica Pig Farmers Association, in an interview on Radio Jamaica, indicated that the price increases could be as high as 80%.

It was reported that the hike is as a result of the increase in the cost of pig feeds, which accounts for approximately 80% of the total overhead costs of pig production.

The prices of pig feeds have gone up by approximately 28% recently.

In a statement this morning, the agriculture ministry stated that the association has since moved to clarify its estimate for the hike in the prices of pork and pork products.

In light of the 28% increase in the cost of feeds, the prices of pork and pork products are expected to be raised by between 13-20%.

Follow The Gleaner on Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.