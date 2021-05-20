Portland massive ganja seizure valued at $8 million

Gareth Davis Snr, Gleaner Writer

The Portland Police say last night's massive haul of approximately 3,000 pounds of ganja at a beach in Bryan's Bay has an estimated street value of $8 million.

The discovery was made shortly after 9:00 p.m. when the police, acting on information, swoop down on a beach occupied by fisherfolks, which is next door to the Shan-Shy beach complex, and found the compressed ganja wrapped in parcels.

"I have every reason to believe that this drug was destined for Haiti,” said Duane Wellington, the commanding officer in charge of the Portland Police Division.

"All indications point to just that and this is a major dent in their operations. It is a large haul and we will not relent in our efforts to put a lid on crime in this parish. No doubt this drug was on the verge of being transported to Haiti by some local fishermen. The entire sea coast is now under scrutiny as we believe that it is a major transshipment point for drugs and guns," Wellington added.

Meantime, businesswoman, Charmaine Ming, who operates the Shan-Shy beach complex, said that she was taken aback by the news of the ganja seizure.

"I am still in shock as to the discovery of drugs at that location," said Ming.

"I have never seen or heard of any suspicious activities taking place in this area. I operate a legitimate business with varying services including a bar, restaurant, and a catering service. We also rent the complex for weddings, parties, and other forms of entertainment. We have a lease on the property occupied by the fishermen and there is a thriving boat repair business taking place there also," she added.

The Shan-Shy beach complex and the area occupied by the fishermen are separated by a wall, which was constructed more than 10 years ago as a result of a longstanding feud between the fisherfolks and the owner of the complex.

The compressed ganja was confiscated from a hut on the side of the white sand beach area occupied by fishermen and was later packed in two large police pick-up vans and a police Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

For months now, the police say they have been keeping a close watch on several beaches in Portland where they have long since suspected that some local fishermen are participating in the illicit drug trade.

No one was arrested for the seizure of the ganja.

