Update | Police revise quantity, value of ganja seized in Portland bust

The police have revised upwards, the quantity and value of ganja seized in Bryan's Bay, Portland on Wednesday.

According to the police, the drug weighed 3,369 kilogrammes or 7,411.8 pounds.

It has an estimated street value of $17 million.

The police had earlier indicated that the drug weighed approximately 3,000 pounds with an estimated street value of $8 million.

Commanding officer for the Portland Police Division, Superintendent Duane Wellington said the development is significant.

"This is a massive find and it is the largest in recent years for Portland," said Wellington.

He also said it is believed that the drug was destined for Haiti.

"All indications point to just that and this is a major dent in their operations. The entire sea coast is now under scrutiny as we believe that it is a major transshipment point for drugs and guns," Wellington added.

The ganja discovery was made shortly after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday when the police, acting on information, swooped down on a beach occupied by fisherfolk.

Businesswoman, Charmaine Ming, who operates the nearby Shan-Shy Beach Complex, said she was taken aback by the ganja find.

"I am still in shock as to the discovery of drugs at that location," said Ming.

"I have never seen or heard of any suspicious activities taking place in this area," she said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the ganja seizure.

